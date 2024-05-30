Mostakur Rahman promoted as Bangladesh Bank director
The Bangladesh Bank has promoted Mostakur Rahman, additional director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), to the position of director and attached him to the department of offsite supervision (division-2).
The central bank issued a notice in this regard on 26 May, saying that the official will join the position following release from his current department.
Mostakur Rahman completed his MBA in Finance and his MCom in Banking from Dhaka University.
Besides, he earned his BCom (Hons) in Finance and Banking from the same university.
He also has a Diploma in Banking (DAIBB) from the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.
Joining the central bank in 1999, he has since served in different crucial departments, including the Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department (FRTMD), Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD), and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
He is from Dighalia in Khulna. In family life, he is the father of one daughter and one son.