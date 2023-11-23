Banks to lower dollar prices for the first time

As per the decision, the purchasing rate for remittance and export earnings will be Tk 110, reduced from Tk 110.5.

For meeting import liabilities, the dollar price can be set at Tk 110.5, down from Tk 111.

However, banks can provide an additional 2.5 per cent incentive on remittance, allowing beneficiaries to receive a maximum of Tk 115.5 per dollar for sending remittance, inclusive of the government's incentive.

The two organisations, BAFEDA and ABB, have been regularly setting the exchange rate for the dollar based on the supply and demand in the market, primarily in coordination with commercial banks.