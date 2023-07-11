Green chilli prices affected by soaring dollar rate

The production of green chillies falls from July to October. The yield of green chillies is not good this season due to bad weather. The market has to rely on imports until the fresh harvest in November. The price of imported green chillies is higher this year compared to that of the past three years.

Traders say that the price is high in Indian market. Besides, the price is soaring due to the surging dollar exchange rate. On the other hand, importers claim that local traders are responsible for excessive price hike in the retail market.

Analysing the price from 2020, it was found that the average price of green chillies remain between Tk 150 to Tk 250 per kg during July to August. The price went up to Tk 300 to 400 in some parts of the country, but the overall price remained bearable. Maximum price per kg has skyrocketed to Tk 700 this time.