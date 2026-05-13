Eid-ul-Azha: Cowhide price rises by Tk 2 per sqft
The government has fixed the prices of hides of sacrificial animals ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. This year, the price of salted cowhide per square foot in Dhaka has been increased by Tk 2 compared to last year.
In Dhaka, the price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 62 to Tk 67 per square foot, up from Tk 60 to Tk 65 last year. Outside Dhaka, the price has been set at Tk 57 to Tk 62 per square foot, compared to Tk 55 to Tk 60 last year.
Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir informed journalists about the hide prices today (Wednesday) after a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce on ensuring proper management of Eid-related issues.
Meanwhile, the price of salt-treated custered goat skin has been set at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per square foot and female goat skin at Tk 22 to Tk 25 per square foot, applicable both in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.
The commerce minister also told journalists, “This time as well, the government will provide salt worth Tk 176 million free of cost for hide preservation. In every area, hides will be preserved at business establishments, mosques, and madrasas.”
He added, “For the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, we are working to ensure that no hides are wasted. District and upazila administrations will train people from mosques and madrasas. They will preserve the hides after the sacrifice.”