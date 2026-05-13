Eid-ul-Azha: Cowhide price rises by Tk 2 per sqft

The government has fixed the prices of hides of sacrificial animals ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. This year, the price of salted cowhide per square foot in Dhaka has been increased by Tk 2 compared to last year.

In Dhaka, the price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 62 to Tk 67 per square foot, up from Tk 60 to Tk 65 last year. Outside Dhaka, the price has been set at Tk 57 to Tk 62 per square foot, compared to Tk 55 to Tk 60 last year.