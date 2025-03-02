Iftar essentials become costlier amid Ramadan

Essential iftar items are mostly selling at high prices across markets in Dhaka, adding to the financial burden of consumers.

Items like lemons, cucumbers, and brinjals have seen a significant rise in price, in the face of increased demand.

Around two weeks ago, four pieces of lemon used to cost Tk 20-40. During a visit to some four markets in the capital on Saturday, it was seen that the price has now jumped to Tk 50-80.

The price of cucumbers has risen by Tk 20-30 per kg, with local varieties being sold for Tk 80-100 per kg and hybrid ones for Tk 50-60. Green chillies remain low at Tk 60-80 per kg. Long brinjals now cost Tk 60-70 per kg, up by Tk 10-15 from the previous price.