Iftar essentials become costlier amid Ramadan
Essential iftar items are mostly selling at high prices across markets in Dhaka, adding to the financial burden of consumers.
Items like lemons, cucumbers, and brinjals have seen a significant rise in price, in the face of increased demand.
Around two weeks ago, four pieces of lemon used to cost Tk 20-40. During a visit to some four markets in the capital on Saturday, it was seen that the price has now jumped to Tk 50-80.
The price of cucumbers has risen by Tk 20-30 per kg, with local varieties being sold for Tk 80-100 per kg and hybrid ones for Tk 50-60. Green chillies remain low at Tk 60-80 per kg. Long brinjals now cost Tk 60-70 per kg, up by Tk 10-15 from the previous price.
Prices of sugar, chickpeas, onions, potatoes, and flour have remained relatively stable. In particular, onions and potatoes are significantly cheaper. Sugar prices are lower than previous years, due to adequate supply.
However, the crisis of bottled soybean oil persists in the market. Consumers are paying Tk 28-33 in extra per litre for loose oil compared to the government-set rate. Rice and lentil remain expensive as before, while fish and meat prices also remain nearly unchanged.
Saima Islam, a resident of Mohammadpur, shared her concerns while shopping at a market.
“After fasting all day, my family prefers having lemon juice and fruits in iftar, but those are no longer within the people’s affordability. Two days ago, I asked a shopkeeper to keep a bottle of soybean oil for me. Today (Saturday), I came but found no oil, while the seller sought another day.”
The cost of broiler chicken has increased by Tk 20 per kg, now selling at Tk 210-220. Local beef has seen a Tk 30 rise, reaching around Tk 780 per kg. Fish prices have also surged.
The chief adviser’s press wing provided a comparative price list of daily essentials. It showed that the prices of all types of rice have risen by 6-10 per cent compared to last Ramadan. Edible oil prices have increased by 11-20 per cent, while the prices of flour, sugar, potatoes, tomatoes, ginger, and onions have decreased. However, the price of puffed rice remained unchanged.
The government has reduced duties on different essential goods, including edible oil, sugar, and dates. It has a visible impact on sugar and date prices, but apparently remains ineffective for soybean oil.
At a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Saturday, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, said, “Compared to last Ramadan, prices of most daily essentials have come down to a tolerable level. The interim government will actively be monitoring the market to keep the prices at tolerable levels.”
Fruit prices hit hard
Fruit prices have soared due to increased demand and high import duties. In the last month, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) raised the supplementary duty on fruit imports from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.
According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, importing Tk 100 worth of fruit now requires a tax payment of Tk 136, which eventually pulls up the price at retail level. The price went up further due to increased demand in Ramadan.
During visits to multiple markets, it was seen that both local and imported fruit prices have risen by Tk 20-50 per kg in the last 3-4 days. For instance, each kg of orange is now selling at Tk 300-320, up from Tk 270-300 just three days ago. Guava, which was Tk 70-100 per kg last week, now costs Tk 100-130.
Similarly, other fruits, including apples, grapes, bananas, plums, ripe papayas, and pineapples, have also seen price hikes.
Arshadul Islam, a fruit seller at Karwan Bazar, said fruit prices have increased due to high demand in Ramadan. It may come down slightly in a few days, but the overall cost remains high due to high rates at wholesale markets.
Fruit importers have long been alleging that high taxes and fluctuations in the dollar rate have made their imports costlier.