FICCI Investment Expo 2023 kicks off in Dhaka Sunday

Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is poised to host the FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023 on Sunday at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.
The event will celebrate the 60-year journey of the organization, and the impactful contributions made by its members to Bangladesh's economic and social landscape.
The two-day event will kick off with an inauguration ceremony that will be graced by chief guest prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The day's program will include the inauguration of the expo and the launch of a Research Book “Catalyzing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh” and ESG Publication "ESG Strategies and Impacts from the Members of FICCI."
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of FICI, expressed anticipation for the upcoming milestone, stating, "As we stand on the eve of celebrating 60 years of FICCI's remarkable journey, the event is poised to serve as a platform to showcase the reflections of Bangladesh's economic growth.”
Following the inauguration, a plenary session on "Green Value Chain" will take place, featuring chief guest Abul Kalam Azad, co-chair Smart Bangladesh Network and former principal secretary, former principal coordinator (SDGs), Prime Minister’s Office and keynote speaker professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.
The session, moderated by Zaved Akhtar, director & chair ESG Committee FICCI, will include panel speakers Nihad Kabir, chairperson, BUILD, and former president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Mohsina Yasmin, executive member-3 (international investment promotion), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Md Sameer Sattar, president, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative and Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone.
The second day of the event will see a plenary session on "Investment Climate: Current Landscape & Mission 2041". Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to prime minster, will serve as the chief guest, with keynote speaker M Masrur Reaz. The session, moderated by Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh, former president of FICCI, will feature panellists Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Saiful Islam, president, MCCI; Yuji Ando, country pepresentative, JETRO Dhaka and Samsoo Kim, trade representative (director general), commercial section Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Dhaka Korea Trade Center.
The Investment Expo 2023 on November 19 will host 40 stalls with exhibitors from FICCI members and government stakeholders, targeting both local and foreign investors. The Investment Expo will continue on 20 November, which will be open for all.
The BIDA and the commerce ministry are strategic partners of FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023.