FICCI Investment Expo 2023 kicks off in Dhaka Sunday

The two-day event will kick off with an inauguration ceremony that will be graced by chief guest prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The day's program will include the inauguration of the expo and the launch of a Research Book “Catalyzing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh” and ESG Publication "ESG Strategies and Impacts from the Members of FICCI."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of FICI, expressed anticipation for the upcoming milestone, stating, "As we stand on the eve of celebrating 60 years of FICCI's remarkable journey, the event is poised to serve as a platform to showcase the reflections of Bangladesh's economic growth.”