Sports Villages to be built in 64 districts: Finance minister

The finance minister in his budget speech also said planned and effective measures are being taken with the goal of enabling Bangladesh to secure a recognised position in several sporting disciplines by 2030.

The minister said initiatives have also been taken to strengthen “sports diplomacy” to enhance international cooperation.

He said regular sports competitions and tournaments will be organised at various levels to ensure that every student has the opportunity to participate in at least one sport.

Amir Khosru said the sports sector will be developed not merely as a source of entertainment but as a full-fledged economic sector where sports, events, media, merchandise, tourism and services collectively generate income, employment and investment opportunities.