Budget 2026-27: Govt raises education sector allocation to 2pc of GDP

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is presenting the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year in the National Parliament. He began delivering the budget speech at around 3:00 pm today, Thursday. It is the first budget of the BNP government's current term in office.

The government has unveiled an ambitious education reform agenda aimed at building a skills-based, technology-driven and employment-oriented education system, while increasing the sector's allocation to 2 per cent of GDP in the upcoming fiscal year.