BNP govt set to unveil ambitious budget built around big targets

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is placing strong emphasis on fulfilling its election manifesto commitments, boosting investment and employment, and reviving a troubled economy through its first national budget.

The budget also sets highly ambitious revenue targets. As the budget expands in size, so too does the fiscal deficit, necessitating increased borrowing to bridge the gap.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is set to present a Tk 9.3 trillion (938,000 crore) budget for the next fiscal year in Parliament today, Thursday. It will be the first budget of his career as finance minister and the first budget of the BNP government formed following the national election held in February.

The finance minister has repeatedly said he wants the benefits of the budget to reach grassroots communities. As part of that objective, allocations for social protection programmes could rise to nearly Tk 1.5 trillion (150,000 crore). At least eight new schemes, including the Family Card programme, are expected to be introduced.