Food inflation was 15pc in December: BIDS survey

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) director general Binayak Sen has said the food inflation in the country was 15 per cent in December 2023.

Citing a survey of BIDS, Binayak Sen made the disclosure at an event organised to unveil a book at BIDS office in the city's Agargaon area on Thursday.

He also said low income people were in trouble due to high inflation.

However, the inflation was around 12 per cent in December 2023, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), which mainly disclose information of inflation.

Binayak Sen said, "BIDS collected information from all districts in December. Later, inflation was estimated through a process. It was found that food inflation stands at 15 per cent."