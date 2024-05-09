Food inflation was 15pc in December: BIDS survey
Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) director general Binayak Sen has said the food inflation in the country was 15 per cent in December 2023.
Citing a survey of BIDS, Binayak Sen made the disclosure at an event organised to unveil a book at BIDS office in the city's Agargaon area on Thursday.
He also said low income people were in trouble due to high inflation.
However, the inflation was around 12 per cent in December 2023, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), which mainly disclose information of inflation.
Binayak Sen said, "BIDS collected information from all districts in December. Later, inflation was estimated through a process. It was found that food inflation stands at 15 per cent."
He said as per collected information, the price of fish played the key role behind the high inflation. The price of fish increased by 20 per cent.
Veteran economists were present at the launching of the book 'Stability of Bangladesh macroeconomics'. Private research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI) vice chairman Sadiq Ahmed has written the book.
Prime minister's economic affairs adviser Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest while former planning minister MA Mannan was the special guest.
Drawing attention of the economists at the event, MA Mannan said, "Why don't you directly call those robbers who are looting money from banks in broad daylight? Robbers should be called robbers."