128 new garment factories in 15 months

Despite the prevailing economic crisis, student-people uprising, and political changeover, new investments continue to flow into the export-oriented ready-made garment (RMG) sector, creating fresh employment opportunities. On the flip side, there are some factories that ceased operation during the period.

According to a source at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), a total of 128 new factories joined the association as members between January last year and March this year. Once fully operational, they are expected to facilitate employment for as many as 74,000 people.

Besides, there are instances where entrepreneurs made fresh investments to boost the production capacity of old factories.