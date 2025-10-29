S Alam has filed an arbitration case with World Bank

Mohammed Saiful Alam alias S Alam submitted an international arbitration claim arguing that Dhaka’s efforts to recover assets it alleges were illegally funnelled overseas have cost his family’s business “hundreds of millions” of dollars, London-based Financial Times reports on Wednesday.

Lawyers for S Alam, founder and chair of Bangladeshi industrial conglomerate S Alam Group, and his family filed the request for arbitration on Monday to the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington, according to documents seen by the Financial Times.

In the claim, the family argues that it has been the victim of a “targeted campaign of arbitrary asset freezing, confiscation and value destruction” by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus, who was installed after a mass uprising overthrew the regime of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year.