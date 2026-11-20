Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks to make use of the ‘special exit’ facility to expedite the recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs).

Under the facility, borrowers may settle their loans through a one-off payment, with both charged and uncharged interest waived subject to certain conditions. Each such settlement, however, must be approved by the board of directors of the respective bank.

The central bank disclosed this in a circular issued today, Thursday. The directive has been sent to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all scheduled banks in the country.