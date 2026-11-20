Special exit facility for settling NPLs, BB issues fresh instructions to banks
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks to make use of the ‘special exit’ facility to expedite the recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs).
Under the facility, borrowers may settle their loans through a one-off payment, with both charged and uncharged interest waived subject to certain conditions. Each such settlement, however, must be approved by the board of directors of the respective bank.
The central bank disclosed this in a circular issued today, Thursday. The directive has been sent to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all scheduled banks in the country.
Bangladesh Bank said it had issued the Policy on Special Exit for Recovery or Adjustment of Non-performing Loans on 29 June to recover defaulted loans in the banking sector. The latest instructions have been issued to ensure proper implementation of the policy and accelerate loan recovery.
The new instructions come amid a substantial volume of defaulted loans in the banking sector. At the end of September, the amount of defaulted loans in the country’s banking sector stood at Tk 597,154.93 crore, accounting for 32.17 per cent of total outstanding loans.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury disclosed the figures in parliament on 16 November.
What is the special exit facility?
The special exit facility is a mechanism through which a defaulting borrower can negotiate with a bank to settle outstanding loan liabilities by making a one-off payment, subject to specified conditions.
Under this arrangement, banks may waive interest on loans. However, borrowers must pay the agreed settlement amount in a single instalment to discharge their liabilities.
Bangladesh Bank introduced the special exit facility through a policy circular issued on 29 June. On the same day, Prothom Alo carried a report on it. The report said borrowers with bad or loss-category classified loans would be allowed to settle their liabilities by repaying the principal in a single payment. The previous stringent conditions for waiving charged and uncharged interest on bank loans were also relaxed. The initiative was primarily aimed at reducing banks’ unrecovered loans and enhancing their capacity to extend fresh credit.
Under Bangladesh Bank’s policy, loans classified as bad or loss-category as at the cut-off date of 30 June 2026 will be eligible for the special exit facility. The facility may be granted on the basis of the banker-customer relationship, subject to approval by the bank’s board of directors.
The policy also relaxed certain existing conditions for waiving charged and uncharged interest. Previously, banks were required to ensure recovery of their cost of funds before granting an interest waiver. This requirement has been relaxed under the special exit facility.
As a result, both state-owned and private commercial banks will be able to offer borrowers the opportunity to settle their loans through one-off payments after waiving interest, subject to the prescribed conditions. However, the facility is not automatically available to all defaulting borrowers.
Who is eligible for the facility?
According to Bangladesh Bank’s policy issued on 29 June, loans classified as bad or loss-category on 30 June 2026 will be eligible for the special exit facility. Loans classified as bad or loss-category that were rescheduled between 6 August 2024 and 30 June 2026 may also be considered for the facility.
The central bank has instructed banks to give priority to short-term agricultural loans and loans to cottage, micro and small industries when extending the special exit facility. Thus, alongside eligible large borrowers, small entrepreneurs and borrowers in the agricultural sector will also be able to benefit from the arrangement.