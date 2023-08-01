Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad bags 15 director posts, Baboshayee Oikko Parishad 8

The Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad panel clinched 15 post of directors while Baboshayee Oikko Parishad bagged 8 posts in the election of the association group of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), reports BSS.
The election took place yesterday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here to elect the fresh leadership of the association for the 2023-25 tenure.
After a long counting of the votes, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the FBCCI Election Board for 2023-25, announced the results of the country's apex trade body around 3:30am on Tuesday.
Some 1,746 out of the 1,954 voters cast their votes with a turnout of 89.35 per cent.
The voting started at 9:30 am and ended at 4:30 pm yesterday without any break.
Among the director aspirants of the FBCCI, Hazi Mohammad Enayetullah of Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad Panel got the highest number of 1294 votes followed by BM Shoaib with 1279 votes, Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed with 1257 votes, Sirazul Islam with 1246 votes, Md Shahidul Haque Mollah with 1215 votes, Nizam Uddin Rajesh with 1191 votes, Md Muntakim Ashraf with 1175 votes, Rakibul Alam Dipu with 992 votes, Mohammad Aftab Javed with 966 votes, Md Ishakul Hossain Sweet with 891 votes, Amir Hossain Nurani with 852 votes, Syed Md Bokhtiar with 840 votes, Tapan Kumar Majumder with 835 votes, Salma Hossain Ash with 831 votes and Hazi Md Abul Hashem with 815 votes.
On the other hand, out of the Baboshayee Oikko Parishad Panel, Kawser Ahmed bagged 1030 votes followed by Khandaker Ruhul Amin 988 votes, Md Amin Helaly 911 votes, Md Niaz Ali Chisti 909 votes, Abu Motaleb 899 votes, Shomi Kaiser 852 votes, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Roni 837 votes and Hafez Harun Paan 813 votes.
On 2 August, the elected directors will choose the president, a senior vice president and six vice presidents.
Mahbubul Alam, the representative of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led the Baboshayee Oikko Parishad panel while Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed led the Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad panel.
This year the election was held only in the association group for 23 posts of directors as the 23 directors for chamber group were elected unopposed earlier.
In the association group, 49 candidates contested for 23 posts of directors.
Of the 49 candidates, 23 came from each of the two panels and three were independent candidates.
This year the president for the FBCCI will be picked up from the chamber group as per the rules of the organisation.
Mahbubul Alam has contested from the chamber group. So, he will be the next president of the FBCCI.
Earlier on Monday just after the FBCCI election, election board chairman A Matin Chowdhury in a media briefing said, "The election was held in a free, fair manner and festive mood much to the satisfaction of the election board. The voters maintained their discipline and thus cast their votes while there were no complain and grievances,"
Two other election board members Md Shamsul Alam and KMN Manjurul Hoque were present at the briefing.
Matin said out of the total valid voters of 1954, some 1746 voters cast their votes with a turnout of 89.35 percent.
"On behalf of our election board, our efforts were to hold the election in a free, fair and proper manner. We didn't receive any complaints from the voters or candidates regarding the election," he added.
The election board chairman also informed that the voters this time were allowed to cast their votes subject to matching of their NID cards, pics and signatures in line with the voter list. "So, there was no incident of fake vote."