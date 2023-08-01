Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad bags 15 director posts, Baboshayee Oikko Parishad 8

The Sammilito Baboshayee Parishad panel clinched 15 post of directors while Baboshayee Oikko Parishad bagged 8 posts in the election of the association group of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), reports BSS.

The election took place yesterday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here to elect the fresh leadership of the association for the 2023-25 tenure.

After a long counting of the votes, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the FBCCI Election Board for 2023-25, announced the results of the country's apex trade body around 3:30am on Tuesday.