Janata MD set to retire leaving bank in financial woes

Abdus Salam Azad had joined Janata Bank as its managing director (MD) in October 2017, when the bank had a loan disbursement volume of Tk 459.58 billion and a defaulted loan on Tk 76 billion.

He is all set to retire on 29 April after serving in the position for five and half years. With the course of time, the volume of disbursed loans in the bank rose to Tk 852.06 billion while the defaulted loan to 143.87 billion.

It is evident that the volume of disbursed and defaulted loans almost doubled under Abdus Salam Azad.