Students, rickshaw pullers, tea sellers masons and others can get Tk 10 lakh loan

Looking to start a business but lacking capital? Securing a bank loan typically requires collateral. Also, small entrepreneurs and low-income professionals often fail to qualify because they lack the necessary documents and financial capacity.

Bangladesh Bank has set up a Tk 15 billion refinancing fund to bring small entrepreneurs, low-income professionals and other marginalised groups without collateral or adequate financial documents under the formal banking system.

Under the scheme, banks will receive refinancing facilities from the central bank at an annual interest rate of 1 per cent and lend to customers at a maximum rate of 7 per cent.