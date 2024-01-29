Qatar inks 15-year deal for Bangladesh gas supply

“This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development,” added Kaabi, who is also chief executive of QatarEnergy.

Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea are the main market for Qatar’s gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In June, QatarEnergy signed a deal with Bangladesh’s state-owned energy company Petrobangla to supply 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 15 years.

Qatar is one of the world’s top LNG producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia. It is the largest natural gas supplier to Bangladesh.