Why Gen-Z prefers ‘soft savings’ and how sustainable it is

Financial planning or financial management once followed a fixed template. A steady income, controlled expenses, gradual savings and eventually, a secure retirement. But over time, that template has changed.

The new generation, particularly Gen-Z, views money through a different lens. To them, money is not just about future security; it is inextricably linked to current lifestyle, experiences and personal freedom.

While the savings habit is increasing, the question remains is, how sustainable is the way Gen Z is defining money and financial planning?

Understanding the impact of this generational shift across Bangladesh is really important here. Nearly 28 per cent of the country’s population now belongs to Gen-Z. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation is tech-driven, yet also highly aware of real-world conditions. They are no longer just market consumers; they have become a major driving force behind new economic behaviours.