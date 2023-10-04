Import of potatoes recommended to control prices

The government had set prices of potatoes for cold storage and retailers to control the soaring prices, followed by nonstop raids at markets and monitoring of cold storage by the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) across the country. Yet the price set by the government was not effective.

As the DNCRP has been unable to curb the soaring prices, the agency has recommended to the commerce ministry that traders be permitted to import potatoes on a limited scale. The DNCRP included these recommendations in a recent report on potatoes sent to the ministry.

Earlier on 18 September, the commerce ministry allowed traders to import eggs in a bid to control the prices of eggs in the local market. But, eggs are to yet be imported. Now importers are waiting for the commerce ministry’s decision on the DNCRP’s recommendations to import of potatoes.