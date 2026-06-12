Tax relief on 7 beauty products including lipstick, cream, lotion and face wash

Last year, the interim government increased duty and tax burdens on beauty and personal care products. A year later, the new government has reversed course by reducing the minimum customs valuation on seven categories of products, including lipstick, skin cream, moisturising lotion and face wash.

The benefit has been provided in the proposed 2026–27 budget presented by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in Parliament by lowering only the minimum customs valuation while keeping duty rates unchanged. This is expected to reduce costs for importers. If the benefit is passed on to the market, consumers may also receive some relief. However, government revenue could decline as a result.

Under the new budget, the minimum customs valuation on seven categories of products—lipstick, skin cream, moisturising lotion and four types of face wash—has been reduced by 25 to 30 per cent.