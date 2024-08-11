Islami Bank: Clash between old and new officers, some injured in gunshots
Two groups of officers have engaged in clashes at the headquarters of the Islami Bank Bangladesh (IBBL). Some of them sustained injuries as there were firings at one stage.
According to witnesses and bank sources, the old officers declared to prevent their colleagues who were recruited after 2017 from entering the bank. The new officers are mostly from Patiya in Chattogram.
Around 10:30 am, the new officers gathered in the area and attempted to enter the headquarters. When the old ones prevented the attempt, it led to a turf war between two sides, and subsequent gunshots.
The old officers alleged that the Patiya-based officers opened fire during the clashes.