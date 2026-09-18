Low-priced cigarette prices rise again
Cigarette prices in the country have increased again. The price of a packet of 10 low-tier or low-priced cigarettes has been raised by Tk 3 to a minimum of Tk 65.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) disclosed the information in a notification issued on Wednesday. The notification, signed by NBR Acting Chairman Ahsan Habib, was published on Thursday.
In the budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year, the price of 10 low-tier cigarettes was raised from Tk 60 to Tk 62. Just two months later, the minimum retail price of 10 low-tier cigarettes has been increased by another Tk 3. However, the prices of cigarettes in the other three tiers have remained unchanged.
Under the new decision, the retail price of 10 cigarettes in the medium tier will remain at Tk 92. The price of 10 high-tier cigarettes will remain at Tk 160, while premium-tier cigarettes will continue to cost Tk 210 or more.
In the 2026–27 fiscal year budget, the government increased cigarette prices across all four tiers. However, according to the latest notification, the latest price increase will apply only to low-tier cigarettes.
Recently, the Cabinet approved a proposal to increase the price of low-tier cigarettes. Cigarettes sold in Bangladesh are generally divided into four price tiers, with the cheapest cigarettes in the market classified as low-tier cigarettes.