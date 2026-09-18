Low-priced cigarette prices rise again

Cigarette prices in the country have increased again. The price of a packet of 10 low-tier or low-priced cigarettes has been raised by Tk 3 to a minimum of Tk 65.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) disclosed the information in a notification issued on Wednesday. The notification, signed by NBR Acting Chairman Ahsan Habib, was published on Thursday.

In the budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year, the price of 10 low-tier cigarettes was raised from Tk 60 to Tk 62. Just two months later, the minimum retail price of 10 low-tier cigarettes has been increased by another Tk 3. However, the prices of cigarettes in the other three tiers have remained unchanged.