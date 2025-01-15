How the cigarettes now cost after tax-duty hike

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already instructed to use stamps and bandrolls as per the price tiers, and the tobacco companies are paying taxes and duties accordingly. It eventually pulled up the retail prices.

The price of Benson & Hedges has risen from Tk 18 to Tk 20 per stick, while a stick of Goldleaf now costs Tk 15, up from Tk 13. Lucky Strike cigarettes are now selling at Tk 12 per stick, rising from Tk 10, and the price of Star cigarettes rose to Tk 10 per stick.

Apart from those, Derby, Pilot, and Hollywood are now selling at Tk 8 per stick, and Royals are priced at Tk 7, rising by Tk 1 per stick.