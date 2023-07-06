Green chilli price tops Tk 400 per kg again

Prices of green chillies rose in the capital’s kitchen markets again as the retail price stood at Tk 100-110 for 250 grams of green chillies and Tk 400 a kg on Wednesday. Prices soared to Tk 700 a kg during Eid-ul-Azha, which dropped to Tk 200 a kg on Sunday.
Traders said price increased anew due to drop in the import of green chillies from India as well as local supply. Sources in land ports, however, said traders resumed import of green chillies following the new price surge.
Prices varied in the capital’s kitchen markets. Wholesale price was at Tk 360-380 a kg in Karwan bazar on Wednesday afternoon, which was Tk 240-280 a kg on the previous day.
In Karwan Bazar, retail price of green chillies was Tk 400 a kg while the price was Tk 400-450 a kg in New Market Banalata and Malibagh kitchen markets.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Harun Or Rashid, a wholesale trader in Karwan Bazar, said price of green chillies was much lower a day before, but it spiked due to low supply. Price of kitchen products depends on demand and supply and now import is low, he added.
Usually, green chillies produced by local farmers meet the demand of the country. When heavy or low rainfall disrupts production and supply, green chillies are imported from India to meet local demand. The government permitted import of green chillies ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, but Eid holidays began on 27 June when the traders were taking preparations to begin import.
Import and export remain halted during holiday, resulting in the rise of green chillies price. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection started raiding the marketing after Eid and at the same time import of the item increased from India. Price then dropped for several days. But import dropped amid low price.
Traders, however, resumed import on Wednesday. Three companies imported more than 20 tonnes of green chillies from India through Dijnajpur’s HIli land port. Price was also low at local markets than Dhaka.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, vegetable vendor Istamul Haque, from Katla Bazar in Dinajpur’s Birampur upazila, said they sold green chillies for Tk 200 per kg on Wednesday.
According to Jashore’s Benapole land port sources, 132 tonnes of green chillies were imported from India through this land port.
Meanwhile, price of green chillies increased in Pabna’s Santhia upazila, one of the country’s major green chilli producing regions. Wholesale price was Tk 400-480 a kg. Farmers said production dropped due to bad weather.
Moisar Ali, from Chhechaniya village of Santhia upazila, grows green chillies. He was working at his chilly plantation at around 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
He said green chilli yield is low this year due to low rainfall, but huge flowers have grown over the last couple of days due to rain.
* Prothom Alo Jashore office and correspondents from Bera, Pabna and Birampur, Dinajpur contributed to this report