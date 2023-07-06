Green chilli price tops Tk 400 per kg again

Prices of green chillies rose in the capital’s kitchen markets again as the retail price stood at Tk 100-110 for 250 grams of green chillies and Tk 400 a kg on Wednesday. Prices soared to Tk 700 a kg during Eid-ul-Azha, which dropped to Tk 200 a kg on Sunday.

Traders said price increased anew due to drop in the import of green chillies from India as well as local supply. Sources in land ports, however, said traders resumed import of green chillies following the new price surge.

Prices varied in the capital’s kitchen markets. Wholesale price was at Tk 360-380 a kg in Karwan bazar on Wednesday afternoon, which was Tk 240-280 a kg on the previous day.