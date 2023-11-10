Rice, sugar prices spiral up

Prices of rice and sugar have seen an upward trend over the past month.

Rice prices increased by Tk 2-4 a kg in the past month, with coarse and medium-quality rice seeing the highest price hikes in retail markets.

On the other hand, price of packet and loose sugar rose by at least Tk 5 a kg. Traders said a crisis of sugar supply contributed to this price hike.

It has been learned after talking traders and visiting the capital’s kitchen markets in Shajahanpur, Malibagh and Rampura on Thursday that retail price of coarse varieties (Swarna and IRRI) and medium quality (BR28) of rice increased by Tk 3-4 a kg over the past month while price of fine rice (Miniket and Nazirshial) rose by Tk 2-3 a kg.

Currently, coarse varieties of rice is being sold at Tk 52-54 a kg while medium quality of rice at Tk 59-60 a kg, miniket rice at Tk 65-72 a kg while price of nazirshail rice varies from Tk 75 to Tk 95 a kg.

Bangladesh Auto Major Husking Mills Association general secretary HR Khan Pathan told Prothom Alo, though mill owners did not increase the rice price, retail price saw a rise, which is why it is necessary to monitor the rice market.

However, rice production is good this year, and new rice would arrive in market soon. So, rice is unlikely to see further price hike, he added.

More to follow...