Bangladesh Bank dissolves Islami Bank board amid ongoing turmoil

Amid intense political controversy involving both the government and opposition, Bangladesh Bank has dissolved the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC. At the same time, the central bank has appointed its Executive Director, Mohammad Zahir Hussain, to oversee the bank’s operations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bangladesh Bank said that, under the Bank Company Act, the appointments of the bank’s chairman and all directors had been cancelled in the interests of depositors and the public. Under Section 47(3) of the law, Mohammad Zahir Hussain has been entrusted with exercising all powers and responsibilities of the board.

The central bank said he will lead the bank’s management until further notice. The move represents a major intervention in the bank’s administration amid continuing protests over the appointment of its chairman. Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman met with the bank’s managing director and other senior officials.