Jashore
BNP accused of vandalising house of deposed councillor in Keshabpur
The deposed councillor of Keshabpur Municipality in Jashore and local Awami League leader, Kamal Khan’s residence has been vandalised.
AL leader claimed some BNP activists vandalised his house at around 9:00 pm Monday.
Local sources and family members said some 25-30 people came on motorcycles, and vandalised the house of deposed councilor Kamal Khan.
They broke open the door, and vandalised the furniture and other materials upon entering the house. However, Kamal Khan was not at his home at the time.
His wife Urmi Khanam was at the house with their two children at the time of the attack.
She said a group of people entered the house looking for Kamal calling him by his name. Seeing them she went upstairs with their children. At one point, the attackers vandalised the furniture. They also kept looking for Kamal. They further vandalised the house, not finding him at home.
“I am feeling so insecure with my children now,” Urmi Khanam said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Kamal Khan said BNP activists carried out the attack as he is an AL activist. He has informed the police and they have already visited the house. All the family members including wife and children are in extreme insecurity, he added.