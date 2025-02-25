BNP accused of vandalising house of deposed councillor in Keshabpur

The deposed councillor of Keshabpur Municipality in Jashore and local Awami League leader, Kamal Khan’s residence has been vandalised.

AL leader claimed some BNP activists vandalised his house at around 9:00 pm Monday.

Local sources and family members said some 25-30 people came on motorcycles, and vandalised the house of deposed councilor Kamal Khan.

They broke open the door, and vandalised the furniture and other materials upon entering the house. However, Kamal Khan was not at his home at the time.

His wife Urmi Khanam was at the house with their two children at the time of the attack.