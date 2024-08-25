Tk 400,000 can be drawn from banks in current week

A total of Tk 400,000 can be withdrawn from banks in the current week, which was Tk 300,000 in the previous week.

Although the interim government was formed on 8 August, there is still a feeling of insecurity while carrying cash. Moreover, there is an apprehension that many can draw money from banks to instable the banking sector.

Under such a reality, the ceiling of drawing money was imposed and the ceiling is being increased every week.