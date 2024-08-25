Tk 400,000 can be drawn from banks in current week
A total of Tk 400,000 can be withdrawn from banks in the current week, which was Tk 300,000 in the previous week.
Although the interim government was formed on 8 August, there is still a feeling of insecurity while carrying cash. Moreover, there is an apprehension that many can draw money from banks to instable the banking sector.
Under such a reality, the ceiling of drawing money was imposed and the ceiling is being increased every week.
According to the Bangladesh Bank instructions, problems are emerging in transferring money to the branch due to security. As a result, over Tk 400,000 cannot be drawn. Monitoring of transactions through cheques has to be strengthened and suspicious transactions have to be stopped.
Although there is a ceiling of drawing cash, a client can transfer and carry out digital transactions of any amount of money.