Export growth highest in Cumilla, lowest in Dhaka

At present, a total of nine export processing zones (EPZs) are operational in the country. Over the past year, Cumilla EPZ recorded the highest export growth, while factories in Dhaka EPZ saw the lowest growth. Overall, exports from the EPZs increased by nearly 16 per cent in the last fiscal year (2024-25).

These figures came up in the latest economic survey published by the Ministry of Finance. The survey shows that while Cumilla leads in growth, Chattogram tops in export earnings. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, goods worth US$23.757 million were exported from Chattogram EPZ.

Overall, products from the country’s EPZs were exported to 120 countries last fiscal year, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of the national exports for that year.