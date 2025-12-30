9 EPZs
Export growth highest in Cumilla, lowest in Dhaka
Total exports from 9 EPZs in the FY2024–25 amounted to $82.232m.
Products from the EPZs were exported to 120 countries.
Cumilla EPZ recorded the highest export growth at 26.69pc.
Dhaka EPZ saw the lowest export growth at 5.5pc.
At present, a total of nine export processing zones (EPZs) are operational in the country. Over the past year, Cumilla EPZ recorded the highest export growth, while factories in Dhaka EPZ saw the lowest growth. Overall, exports from the EPZs increased by nearly 16 per cent in the last fiscal year (2024-25).
These figures came up in the latest economic survey published by the Ministry of Finance. The survey shows that while Cumilla leads in growth, Chattogram tops in export earnings. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, goods worth US$23.757 million were exported from Chattogram EPZ.
Overall, products from the country’s EPZs were exported to 120 countries last fiscal year, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of the national exports for that year.
The country’s EPZs are overseen by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA). Under BEPZA, there are currently eight EPZs: Chattogram, Dhaka, Mongla, Cumilla, Ishwardi in Pabna, Uttara in Nilphamari, Adamjee in Narayanganj, and Karnaphuli in Chattogram. Limited production has also begun at BEPZA’s economic zone (EZ) in Mirersarai, Chattogram.
The economic survey states that by June 2025, a total of 450 industrial units were operating in these EPZs and BEPZA economic zones. Their cumulative investment has exceeded $7.08 billion. The companies’ cumulative export value has reached $11.9 billion. These factories employ 533,000 people, of whom 66 per cent are women.
Why growth is higher in Cumilla
In the last fiscal year, the highest export growth came from four EPZs—Cumilla, Adamjee, Karnaphuli, and Mongla. In contrast, several older EPZs, including Dhaka EPZ, saw comparatively lower growth in export earnings during this period.
Analysis of export data shows that among the nine EPZs and EZs, Cumilla EPZ recorded the highest export growth at nearly 27 per cent. This EPZ has 48 factories. Last fiscal year, these factories exported goods worth $9.01 billion, which was $7.11 billion in the previous fiscal year.
BEPZA officials said that last year, several factories in Cumilla EPZ, including Brandix Casual Wear (Bangladesh), Surti Textile (BD), Cadena Sportswear, and Eastport, received significantly higher purchase orders, which has positively impacted overall exports from Cumilla EPZ.
Meanwhile, Dhaka EPZ recorded the lowest export growth last fiscal year, at just 5.5 per cent. In 2024–25, goods worth $17.84 billion were exported from Dhaka EPZ, which was $16.912 billion in the previous fiscal year. In 2021–22, exports from Dhaka EPZ amounted to $21.22 billion.
BEPZA officials said that several factories in Dhaka EPZ have been shut down. The EPZ has a total of 83 factories. Among them, four major exporters of the South China Group have shut down: South China Bleaching and Dyeing Factory, Goldtex Limited, Goldtex Garments, and Actor Sporting.
In addition, the factories of Lenny Apparels and Lenny Fashions have also closed. The once major exporter Ringsign Textile is now operating at a reduced capacity. These closures have had a somewhat negative impact on export growth from Dhaka EPZ.
Investment rising in BEPZA economic zones
BEPZA officials said that the BEPZA economic zone in Mirersarai, Chattogram, is attracting increased interest from investors. Its proximity to Chittagong port and good infrastructure and facilities have boosted investment there. Production has already started in more than six factories, and over 50 companies have signed agreements to set up factories.
Officials also said that investment is rising in Mongla EPZ around Mongla port. In addition, construction of two EPZs is underway in Jashore and Patuakhali, and land allocation in these zones could begin next year.
Overall exports have increased
Economic survey data shows that in the 2024–25 fiscal year, goods worth $82.232 billion were exported from the EPZs, compared with $70.751 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking an increase of nearly 16 per cent in one year.
However, the highest exports from EPZs in the past nine years were recorded in 2021–22, when goods worth $86.558 billion were exported. After two consecutive years of decline, exports rose again last fiscal year.
Meanwhile, after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, law and order in the country deteriorated. At that time, unrest was reported in several local factories, including those producing garments and pharmaceuticals. However, BEPZA officials said these incidents did not affect factories within the EPZs.
Asked about this, BEPZA executive director (public relations) Anwar Parvez said that both local and foreign investors and buyers consider EPZ factories safe. As a result, buyers did not reduce their orders for EPZ factories and, in some cases, even increased them. This has had a positive effect on export growth over the past year.