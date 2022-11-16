Sources of dollar shrinking

The dollar crisis, which emerged in April, is intensifying further with each day passing as the export is declining on the one hand an d the foreign loan waiver has also decreased on the other.

The foreign banks have also reduced the ceiling of loans. Therefore, the sources of dollars are shrinking one after another.

The government has fixed the ceiling of dollar price for remittance resulting in a decline in inward remittance.

Earlier, the banks had cleared the import liability by bringing remittance at a high price. That opportunity too has stopped now.

In this situation, the banks in the country have reduced opening new LCs (letters of credit).

In addition to that, the payments of import liability are being deferred due to the dollar crisis. Earlier, only the small agencies were having trouble in opening LCs. Now, big corporate agencies are facing problems in opening LC for food import. The banks, which do not have export income, are not opening LCs. The price of dollars has increased to Tk 107 from Tk 86 since April.