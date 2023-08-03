Bangladesh’s share in global RMG market rises

Bangladesh maintained a firm footing in global RMG market in 2022 despite the challenge of the Russia-Ukraine war following the revival after the coronavirus pandemic.

The country also gained a 1.5 per cent rise in the global market share in addition to retaining the second place in apparel exports. Bangladesh even advanced better than it competitor Vietnam.

Bangladesh exported garment items worth 45 billion US dollars in 2022, grabbing 7.9 per cent of the global market share, which was 6.4 per cent in the previous year.