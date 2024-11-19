ADB, WB to provide $1.1b loan assistance to Bangladesh by Dec: Finance sec

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder today said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank would provide $600 million and $500 million loan assistance respectively to Bangladesh by December 2024.

Mozumder disclosed this at a press conference at the Ministry of Finance at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhala on Tuesday.

Replying to a query on the amount of loan commitments received by the interim government, he said the policies implemented by the interim government have been positively received by donor agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.