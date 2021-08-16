3pc interest for depositors, 35pc dividend for shareholders

Eastern Bank Limited provides an annual interest of 3 per cent to those who make deposits at this private bank but it gave 36 per cent dividend to those invested in its shares.

The deposit rate of Dutch-Bangla Bank is 3 per cent while its shareholders have received 30 per cent in dividends. Depositors receive 2 or 3 per cent interest at Trust Bank but the bank’s shareholders received a 20 per cent dividend.

Likewise, deposit rates of all banks have dropped to more or less 5 per cent while shareholders are getting high dividends. As a result, the bank entrepreneurs and directors are pocketing more money.