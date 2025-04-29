Tencent wants to enter Bangladesh. What’s its business?

In the same post, he added, “Today, we officially sat with Chinese giant Tencent. They have expressed interest in entering Bangladesh, and we have assured them of policy support at the earliest.”

Tayyab mentioned that the Osiris Group is also coming to Bangladesh. A hyperscale cloud and data center will be installed at the Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park through local data and cloud companies. A world-class, secured cloud setup is being prepared to accommodate the giants like Meta and Google.

“Professor Yunus is set to present such unimaginable gifts to Bangladesh,” he noted.