US trade group urges to stop abuse of garment workers in Bangladesh

“However, it is with deep concern that we must once again repeat our calls for the release of all those arrested during the protests over the minimum wage, the removal of all criminal charges against those arrested, the end to any threat of arrest for thousands more workers by canceling the First Information Reports related to those workers and prevent the future harassment of workers engaged in the minimum wage protests,” the letter read.

At the same time, the US trade group called on the government to drop criminal charges brought against labour organisers, such as Jewel Miya, who was arrested last year for advocating for higher wages. Besides, the violence that led to the deaths and injuries of workers during the protests must be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.

In the letter for BGMEA president, Stephen Lama sought the business leaders’ effective role in ensuring workers’ safety. The BGMEA leadership could not be reached to learn about their perspectives.