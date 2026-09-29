World Bank-funded Tk 13b project to reform banking sector

The government is undertaking a new project to reform the country’s banking sector, strengthen supervisory capacity and enhance financial-sector safeguards. The project has an estimated cost of Tk 12.76 billion (1,276 crore).

The project will support the development of Bangladesh Bank’s technological infrastructure, bank restructuring, depositor protection and reforms at state-owned banks over five years. Titled the Financial Sector Support Project-2 (FSSP-2), Bangladesh Bank will implement the project.

The project is scheduled to be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at its meeting in Dhaka’s Secretariat today, Tuesday. The agenda includes a total of 15 projects for approval, including this one.