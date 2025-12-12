Onion, soybean oil prices climb

Soybean oil refiners, after several attempts, finally increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 6 per litre on 7 December. This raised the price of a one-litre bottle to Tk 195. The price of a five-litre bottle has now been set at Tk 955. Visits to the markets yesterday showed that all shops are selling bottled soybean oil at this new rate.

The price of onions is currently higher as well, although new onions (known as murikata onions locally) have started arriving in the market. The price of the onions ranges between Tk 100 and 110 per kg. Old onions are even more expensive, selling for Tk 130–140 per kg. Traders say prices may fall slightly once the supply of new onions increases.

Potatoes, another fresh seasonal item, are also available but remain relatively costly. New white potatoes are being sold at Tk 40–50 per kg, while new red potatoes cost around Tk 70 per kg. A few days ago, new potatoes were priced above Tk 100 per kg. Prices have eased somewhat due to increased supply. Old potatoes remain cheaper, at Tk 20–25 per kg.