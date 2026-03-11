Fuel oil: Govt seeks to increase imports sources

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division believes there will be no shortage of fuel oil in March. However, if the war becomes prolonged, imports could be disrupted and the arrival time of ships could be delayed. Some suppliers may also express their inability to supply.

In this situation, the government is looking for new sources outside existing contracts to ensure the import of fuel according to demand. A proposal has also been made to increase imports from India.

Sources in the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said contracts are in place to purchase refined fuel until June. However, due to disruptions in the import of crude fuel, suppliers may face difficulties refining oil.

In that case, they may fail to supply oil according to contract in May. Therefore, the government is considering purchasing oil through government-to-government (G2G) arrangements, open tenders, or direct procurement.

The import of fuel oil is carried out by the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Sources in the organisation say that on average 15 ships arrive each month carrying fuel oil. Since the war began, fuel oil has not been arriving on schedule. A total of 16 ships carrying fuel oil are scheduled to arrive this month.

Of these, 6 ships had arrived by yesterday, Tuesday. Three more ships are expected to arrive by 13 March. After that, suppliers have confirmed that 7 ships will arrive by 31 March. However, as of yesterday, they had not confirmed the exact schedule of ship arrivals, although no supplier has yet indicated delays or inability to supply.