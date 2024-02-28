FBCCI chief vows action against extortion in goods transportations
Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), has stood firm against extortions during commodity transportation on roads and asked businesses to contact the federation in such cases.
"Please inform us if any extortions take place during commodity transportation, loading, and unloading. There will be an FBCCI hotline or desk. We will be vocal against the extortionists and spare none," he said at a view-exchange programme in the capital's Motijheel area on Wednesday.
In his speech before representatives of different companies, wholesalers, retailers, market committee leaders, and government officials, the FBCCI president also said he would take the issue to the highest level of the government if necessary.
The FBCCI organised the programme with a focus on the production of daily necessities, imports, stockpiles, supply, and price situation.
Mahbubul Alam said it is crucial to keep commodity supply uninterrupted during the holy month of Ramadan. Trade organisations and market committees should monitor the markets and take responsibilities so that no artificial crisis emerges anywhere.
"We do business for profit, but it must be justified. If traders conduct their business as per the policy – high sale, less profit – it would benefit the traders, society, and country," he added.