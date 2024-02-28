FBCCI chief vows action against extortion in goods transportations

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), has stood firm against extortions during commodity transportation on roads and asked businesses to contact the federation in such cases.

"Please inform us if any extortions take place during commodity transportation, loading, and unloading. There will be an FBCCI hotline or desk. We will be vocal against the extortionists and spare none," he said at a view-exchange programme in the capital's Motijheel area on Wednesday.