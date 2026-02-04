British law firm appointed to fight S Alam case, to cost $1,250 per hour

The Government of Bangladesh has decided to appoint a British law firm to contest an international arbitration case, filed by S Alam Group founder Saiful Alam (S Alam) and his family before an international arbitration tribunal.

The government will pay the firm a fee of USD 1,250 per hour for its legal services.

On Tuesday, the advisory committee on government procurement, chaired by finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, approved the appointment of the law firm and the related expenditure at a meeting held at the Secretariat.

According to sources present at the meeting, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs placed a proposal before the committee seeking approval to appoint an international law firm and procure legal services to handle arbitration case no- ICSID (Case no ARB/25/52), filed against the Government of Bangladesh.