Bangladesh seeks next IMF tranche by June: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said the country’s ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains on track.

He also said that the programme is expected to be reviewed further in the coming months, as the government moves forward with a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilising the financial sector and restoring growth.

“We already have a programme with the IMF, and it is ongoing,” he said.

The finance minister was speaking to reporters after a meeting with IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan at the Finance Ministry.