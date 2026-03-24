Bangladesh seeks next IMF tranche by June: Finance Minister
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said the country’s ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains on track.
He also said that the programme is expected to be reviewed further in the coming months, as the government moves forward with a series of economic reforms aimed at stabilising the financial sector and restoring growth.
“We already have a programme with the IMF, and it is ongoing,” he said.
The finance minister was speaking to reporters after a meeting with IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan at the Finance Ministry.
He said the IMF programme has been in place for several years and will continue, with the next review scheduled for July.
“Discussions are continuing on the programme’s conditions and their implementation in line with Bangladesh’s current economic realities,” he said.
Khosru mentioned that the country is facing a challenging economic situation, particularly in the banking sector, which he described as being in a somewhat weak condition, alongside difficulties in the capital market and a low tax-to-GDP ratio.
According to him, the government is working to implement reforms outlined in its election manifesto, with a focus on deregulation, improving the ease of doing business, and reducing the cost of doing business.
He said several initiatives have already been launched in the social sector, including family support programmes, farmer assistance schemes, and agricultural credit initiatives.
Amir Khosru also noted that many development projects that had stalled due to financial constraints during the period of previous interim administration would need to be revived as part of broader recovery efforts.
“To revive these projects, we must undertake financial reforms and bring the economy to a stable position,” he said, adding that further measures will be reflected in the upcoming national budget.
On IMF funding, the minister said discussions are ongoing regarding the next disbursement, with around $1.3 billion expected by June, subject to review.
He added that the issues would be discussed in greater detail at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. in April.
The finance minister also highlighted recent government efforts to manage economic pressures amid global disruptions, including fuel supply issues and inflationary risks during Ramadan and Eid.
He said transport services remained operational without fare hikes, essential commodity prices were relatively stable, and there was no unrest in the garment sector, with workers receiving wages on time.
Emphasising the need for collective efforts, he called on citizens to cooperate with the government to overcome ongoing challenges.
“The government alone cannot do everything. Public cooperation and restraint are essential. While global factors are beyond our control, we can overcome this crisis together,” he said.
Responding to questions, Krishna Srinivasan said that financing discussions are based on policy engagement and remain ongoing with both the finance minister and the prime minister.
“Any discussion on financing is based on policy discussions, and that’s what we had with the minister this morning,” he said.
Addressing concerns about global instability, including the impact of war, Srinivasan noted that such uncertainty affects all countries, including Bangladesh.
“The war is an uncertainty for every country, and Bangladesh is in the same position,” he said, adding that the IMF will continue working closely with Bangladesh to address economic challenges.