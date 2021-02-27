46 listed companies get ICMAB award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has awarded 46 listed companies, along with two non-listed government banks, one non listed specialized financial institution and four nongovernmental organizations (NGO), for their performance and role in 2019.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, as the chief guest of the event, handed over the awards to the winners at a city hotel on Thursday evening, said a press release today.

ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akond presided over the program. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A K M Delwer Hussain also spoke on the occasion as special guests.

ICMAB corporate Award committee chairman Md Abdul Aziz FCMA, Vice Chairman Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA and ICMAB secretary Md Munirul Islam FCMA also spoke the program.

The annual ‘Best Corporate Award’, which the ICMAB started in 2007, is given based on the review of the contestant entities’ corporate governance and other qualitative and quantitative information published in respective annual reports.