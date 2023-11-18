Janata Bank: NPL falls by Tk 115b as loans of BEXIMCO, S Alam rescheduled

Janata Bank has rescheduled a staggering amount of defaulted loans in favour of two influential business giants – BEXIMCO and S Alam -- in the July-September period.

Thanks to the move, the state-run bank saw a Tk 115 billion decline in its non-performing loans (NPL) during the period, while the bad loan ratio dropped from 30 per cent to 18 per cent and all other financial indicators showed positive performance.

According to board of directors documents, the two business groups had nearly Tk 137 billion of defaulted loans rescheduled in the July-September quarter.

Responsible officials of the bank confirmed the information.