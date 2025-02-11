People suffer as students block Dhaka-Sylhet highway

The students of Narsingdi Textile Engineering College have blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in protest of the decision to close the college, ignoring the demand to bring the college under the jurisdiction of the Department of Textiles from Bangladesh Handloom Board.

The students have been blocking the road at the Sahe Pratap area of Narsingdi Sadar upazila since 12:00 pm Tuesday.

Meanwhile, movement of long-haul buses and trucks was snapped due to the blockade leading to 10 km tailback on either side of the road. It has created immense suffering for the passengers.

According to the police and the locals, the students thronged the Sahepratap intersection chanting different slogans around 12:00 pm. They blocked the road there ignoring the police request to move away from the road.