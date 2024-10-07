12 S Alam firms evaded Tk 50b in VAT

Amid severe criticism for grabbing multiple banks against Chattogram-based S Alam Group, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has found evidence of value-added tax (VAT) evasion amounting to Tk 14.14 billion against 10 companies of the industrial conglomerate.

This information was revealed during an investigation by the Chittagong Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate.

A preliminary investigation report in this regard was finalised last week.

The companies involved are: S Alam Steels, Chemon Ispat, S Alam Refined Sugar, SS Power, S Alam Power Plant, S Alam Properties, S Alam Cold Re-Rolling Mills, Masud Printing and Packaging, S Alam Bag Manufacturing Mills, and S Alam Cement Industries.

Additionally, in recent months, the same VAT commissionerate found evidence of VAT evasion totaling at Tk 35 billion against two other companies of the group, S Alam Vegetable Oil and S Alam Super Edible Oil. The matter has now reached the courts.

In total, VAT officials have discovered evidence of VAT evasion amounting to nearly Tk 50 billion against 12 companies of the S Alam Group.