Bangladesh set to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia: Sources

The deal with Russia would be signed in a few days and the shipment would take place in phases by January, one of the officials said.

Bangladesh would pay in dollars for the import, the other official said, adding the cost included freight, insurance and unloading.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser, told Reuters that Bangladesh was buying grain and fertiliser from Russia.