How prepared Bangladesh to meet IMF conditions

It is mandatory to meet certain conditions for availing loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government had enacted the prevailing law on Value Added Tax (VAT) in the aftermath of conditions set by the global lender earlier when it had provided Tk 1 billion in seven installments.

This time, Bangladesh sought Tk 4.5 billion from the IMF. Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, in a press briefing in Washington on Monday, claimed to have received a significant assurance from the lender regarding the loan.

The governor hinted at possible conditions for the loan. These include modernisation of the revenue administration, gearing up the revenue collection process, raising the tax collection in comparison to the gross domestic product (GDP), restoration of good governance in the banking sector, and reduction of bad loans. Also, the IMF might place conditions on reducing subsidies and stimulus packages.