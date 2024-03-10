BGMEA: Sammilito Parishad clinches victory, SM Mannan new president

The Sammilito Parishad has secured all 35 directorship positions in the election into the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) for the 2024-26 term.

SM Mannan Kochi, leader of the winning panel and managing director of Seha Design, will become the new president of the organisation of apparel exporters. However, no candidates from the other panel emerged victorious in the election.