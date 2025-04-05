Bangladesh will take measures on tariffs upon discussion with US

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ High Representative Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh will take a measure in response to imposition of tariff by the United States upon discussion with the country.

He said the government was prepared about the matter.

The United States has recently announced a 37 per cent tariff on goods imported from Bangladesh as part of US President Donald Trump’s new ‘reciprocal tariff’ policy.

“The matter wasn’t sudden, We are prepared for that. We will take a measure soon, and that will be upon dialogue with the US authorities,” Khalilur Rahman told journalists at a briefing in front of state guest house Jamuna at 9:30pm.