Prothom Alo recognised as top taxpayer for eighth straight year

Mediastar Limited, a concern of the Transcom Group, has been recognised as the top taxpayer under the print and electronic media category for the eighth consecutive year.
Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, a publication of Mediastar Limited, received the award from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at an event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Besides, Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman has been recognised as the best taxpayer award under the female category for the fifth year at a stretch.
In the journalist category, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam and Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman have been recognised as the highest taxpayers for the eighth consecutive year.
The NBR chairman, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, presented certificates and tax cards to them at the event on Wednesday. Shakhawat Hossain, assistant general manager of Transcom Limited, received the accolade on behalf of Shahnaz Rahman.
The Transcom Group chairman received the accolade in five years at a stretch and seven years in total, including that of 2016 and 2017.
It should be noted that the NBR started to honour the highest taxpayers of different categories in 2016.
Under the journalist category, five journalists in total have been honoured for their outstanding tax contributions. The others are Faridur Reza, managing director of Channel i, Shykh Seraj, its director and head of news, and Abdul Malek, editor of Chattogram-based Dainik Azadi.
Apart from Mediastar Limited, three other companies have been recognised in the print and electronic media category. They are – East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited, and Times Media Limited.
Earlier in 2017, NBR recognised 48 families as 'Kor Bahadur Paribar' for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment.
Transcom Group founder Latifur Rahman and his family were recognised as ‘Kor Bahadur Paribar’ for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment.